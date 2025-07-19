Driver who plowed into crowd outside club to be arrested: LAPD

Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott describes the scene that unfolded after a car plowed through a crowd early Saturday in East Hollywood, Los Angeles.

July 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live