Drivers stop traffic on bridge in Northern California

A group of drivers stopped traffic on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge over the weekend, doing donuts and screeching tires. One of the suspects was taken into custody.
0:26 | 08/20/18

Transcript for Drivers stop traffic on bridge in Northern California

