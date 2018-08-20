Drivers stop traffic on bridge in Northern California More A group of drivers stopped traffic on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge over the weekend, doing donuts and screeching tires. One of the suspects was taken into custody. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Drivers stop traffic on bridge in Northern California This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Vehicles cross bridge surrounded by rushing floodwaters

Now Playing: Drivers stop traffic on bridge in Northern California

Now Playing: Confederate statue on UNC campus knocked over by protesters

Now Playing: Former 'Daily Show' host to the rescue

Now Playing: Player becomes big star at 71st Little League World Series

Now Playing: Police make arrest as they investigate Nashville shootings

Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein accuser faces sexual-abuse allegations

Now Playing: Jurors ask to deliberate longer in Manafort trial

Now Playing: Man charged with murder in slayings of wife, daughters

Now Playing: Dangerous storms making their way over the heartland

Now Playing: 2 killed when small plane crashes in Phoenix intersection

Now Playing: Top WH lawyer met with Mueller team at least 3 times: Reports

Now Playing: Woman rescued after falling from cruise ship and into the sea

Now Playing: Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles claims 5th national title

Now Playing: Lawyer for patient who was who sexually assaulted by doctor speaks out

Now Playing: Charges filed in Colorado triple homicide

Now Playing: Deadly alligator attack in South Carolina

Now Playing: Man accused of killing pregnant wife, daughters formally charged with murder

Now Playing: Goats roam onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, NY

Now Playing: Officer involved in violent beating may now face charges: Police Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57299094,"title":"Drivers stop traffic on bridge in Northern California","duration":"0:26","description":"A group of drivers stopped traffic on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge over the weekend, doing donuts and screeching tires. One of the suspects was taken into custody.","url":"/US/video/drivers-stop-traffic-bridge-northern-california-57299094","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}