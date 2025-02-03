Drone video shows plane, helicopter submerged in Potomac

Drone video filmed by the National Transportation Safety Board on Jan. 30 shows an overhead view of the downed American Airlines plane and Army Black Hawk helicopter.

February 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live