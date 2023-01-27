‘Drop the hammer!’: Video of attack on Pelosi’s husband released

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien reports from Capitol Hill after authorities released video showing the brutal attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi.

January 27, 2023

