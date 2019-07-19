Drug bust includes 15 tons of illegally grown marijuana

More
Authorities in Southern California have conducted a massive drug bust that includes 14.9 tons of illegally grown marijuana in one area.
0:42 | 07/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drug bust includes 15 tons of illegally grown marijuana
Deputies are Southern California have seized nearly fifteen tons of marijuana that was being grown illegally. They arrested more than two dozen people and also confiscated 37 guns including rifles. Handguns and a shotgun. Investigators say these crops tend to be environmental hazards because the growers use illegal chemicals.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"Authorities in Southern California have conducted a massive drug bust that includes 14.9 tons of illegally grown marijuana in one area.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64434879","title":"Drug bust includes 15 tons of illegally grown marijuana","url":"/US/video/drug-bust-includes-15-tons-illegal-marijuana-64434879"}