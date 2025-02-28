Drug lord behind DEA agent's murder appears in court

Rafael Caro Quintero was arraigned on multiple drug and weapons offenses in Brooklyn federal court following his extradition Thursday to the U.S. from Mexico.

February 28, 2025

