Transcript for Drunk father runs over, kills son with boat: Police

That's very difficult pin on this illness going through it has been unimaginable pain and we have no desire to contribute to that. We have a duty to and enforce the law. As Tiburon police tell it the accident happened just before 7 PM in the dangerous area known as raccoon strait between Tiburon. An Angel island. The boat a twin engine 33 foot creditor appears to have hit a wave balancing the two victims from the bow into the water what happened next remains unclear but both suffered severe cuts from the propellers. That is where possible. There were immediately swept under the the bow or. He termed. Arrested after the accident Javier Murillo pulled aside from the water and hurried back to the Corinthian yacht club and called for help them. The eleven year old had already died. When police tested guerrilla for the presence of alcohol they say he exceeded the legal limit they arrested him in his home and took him to county jail. This afternoon detectives served a search warrant on the property reasons unknown. Tiburon police say they are treating the case the same as they would with a drunken driver fatality. Well he's operating the boat certainly. Who's who's up to him to do that he has that choice and the negligent part of as the alcohol. Was he going too fast I don't know.

