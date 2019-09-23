Now Playing: California lawmakers target hotels' little shampoo bottles

Now Playing: Some hotels may eliminate tiny shampoo bottles

Now Playing: Dirty Little Secrets of Beauty: No Shampoo for 7 Days

Now Playing: Honoring Cokie Roberts

Now Playing: Youth climate activists speak out at UN

Now Playing: Trial begins for Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer who killed neighbor

Now Playing: FBI arrests Army soldier who discussed domestic terror threats

Now Playing: 5-year-old girl survives after father jumps in front of train while holding her

Now Playing: Dry shampoo bottle explodes, shatters car sunroof

Now Playing: Officers pull over driver with no license plate, end up helping young mother

Now Playing: Red panda cub makes her debut at Milwaukee County Zoo

Now Playing: Jon Karl explains Trump's call with Ukraine

Now Playing: Viral 'singing strangers' performance

Now Playing: Trump acknowledges call with Ukrainian president

Now Playing: Stars shine at 71st primetime Emmy Awards

Now Playing: Antonio Brown blasts NFL after getting cut from Patriots

Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren surges in 2020 Iowa poll

Now Playing: What did Michael, Sara and Keke look like 20 years ago?

Now Playing: Trump talks religious freedom at UN General Assembly