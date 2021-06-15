Duck family visits Brooklyn bagel shop

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS: This big city duck and her brood took a stroll through the streets of Brooklyn, stopping traffic and even visiting a local bagel shop.
1:00 | 06/15/21

