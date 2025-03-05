The eaglets have landed! Fans watch the chicks hatch online

Live camera footage from a bald eagle nest in Southern California has gone viral, capturing hundreds of thousands of views this week. ABC News’ Danny New reports.

March 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live