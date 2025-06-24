Early US intel report finds strikes set back Iran's nuclear program only by months
The initial report, which is highly classified, was produced by the Defense Intelligence Agency and U.S. Central Command.
June 24, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Prosecutors rest their case against Sean 'Diddy' Combs after calling 34 witnesses3 hours ago
Administration asks SCOTUS to clarify order allowing deportations to 3rd countries3 hours ago
FBI plans to shift agents from immigration enforcement to counterterrorism: Sources3 hours ago
NTSB holds hearing on Boeing door plug blowoutJun 24, 2025
Trump dealt with Iran ‘in a surgical way’: Rep. WittmanJun 24, 2025
New York City mayoral race tightensJun 24, 2025
US has ‘saved the day’ in Israel-Iran conflict: ExpertJun 24, 2025
Hero security guard speaks after thwarting attack on Michigan churchJun 24, 2025
‘Fighting for so long’ is biggest obstacle between Israel, Iran: Former CIA officialJun 24, 2025
Trump could become ‘greatest peacemaker’ of 21st century: Former Israeli diplomatJun 24, 2025
What to know about the new Texas food dye law4 hours ago
Texts from ‘Jane’ to escort shown during cross-examination in Sean Combs trialJun 24, 2025
Renewable energy not making a difference? Think againJun 24, 2025
‘Now is the time’ to push mission against Iran forward: Military analystJun 24, 2025
Iranians don’t need ‘white savior’ to decide their future, author saysJun 24, 2025
145 people reportedly 'pricked' in syringe attack at music festival in FranceJun 24, 2025
11-year-old boy shot dead by park in broad daylightJun 24, 2025
Trump announces ceasefire between Iran and IsraelJun 24, 2025
Israel accuses Iran of violating new ceasefire, Iranian army deniesJun 24, 2025
Israel and Iran exchange attacks after ceasefire announcedJun 24, 2025
Record heat grips parts of USJun 24, 2025
Triple-digit temperatures expected in several major US citiesJun 24, 2025
Supreme Court allows ‘3rd country’ deportations for nowJun 24, 2025
Women speak out after close call with lightning strikeJun 24, 2025
Lawyers from both sides of Karen Read trial speak out after acquittalJun 24, 2025
Prosecution expected to rest its case in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trialJun 24, 2025
Amazon announces major expansion to Prime delivery networkJun 24, 2025
Venice gets ready for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s weddingJun 24, 2025
FICO to include 'buy now, pay later' in credit scoresJun 24, 2025
World’s largest digital camera captures stunning images of galaxiesJun 24, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022