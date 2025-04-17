Easter health tips and trivia

ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel breaks down the top tips and tricks for a healthy Easter.

April 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live