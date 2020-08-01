Transcript for Eastern storm moving out, major storm to hit Central U.S.

In the meantime we are turning now to the weather let's take a look at your forecast. For this Wednesday morning. A quick moving snowstorm snarled traffic in Washington DC the area there was crashes and spin outs many schools have delayed their openings this morning. Meanwhile in central Maine police say decide not the snow is so blame for this thirty car pileup on interstate 95 Tuesday morning. Well get today's conditions most of New England will be in the low forties before turning cold tonight twenty's for highs in Chicago and Detroit. More heavy rain and snow for the Pacific north west.

