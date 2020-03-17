{"duration":"3:39","description":"The Dow sank nearly 3,000 points, its worst day since 1987 and its second worst single-day percentage loss in history. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69632032","title":"The economy continues to take a hit amidst the coronavirus outbreak ","url":"/US/video/economy-continues-hit-amidst-coronavirus-outbreak-69632032"}