Education leader responds to culture wars in classrooms: 'It's creating anxiety'

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, reacts to political battles erupting in school board meetings and classrooms across the country.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live