Transcript for 'Egregious violations' found at ICE immigrant detention facilities

Horrible conditions and immigration detention centers in New Jersey and three other states. According to a report obtained by CNN. The department of homeland security's inspector general's office made a surprise visit is to ice the civil these last year after receiving a tip. Among the issues found overflowing toilets moldy shower stalls and two bed sheets that have sometimes been used for attempted suicides. The report says the food handling situation was so bad in New Jersey that the kitchen manager was replaced during the inspection. Homeland officials say they will do follow up inspections to make sure the problems are fixed in.

