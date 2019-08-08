Now Playing: US on edge after double massacres in El Paso and Dayton

Now Playing: Identical twins get breast cancer diagnosis

Now Playing: Trump visits victims in El Paso and Dayton despite protesters

Now Playing: Hero bouncer tells his story

Now Playing: El Paso massacre aftermath

Now Playing: Tornado touches down in New Jersey

Now Playing: 5-year-olds step in to help friend with cerebral palsy at water park

Now Playing: Convicted kidnapper sought after escaping from prison

Now Playing: British Airways computer glitches leave thousands stranded

Now Playing: Judge denies bail for millionaire fugitive captured after 4 years

Now Playing: Hero Dayton bouncer: 'I would've died before that guy came in' to the bar

Now Playing: Video raises questions about fatal police shooting of 19-year-old

Now Playing: Ohio home explosion now investigated as arson, possible hate crime

Now Playing: Heavy downpours, damaging winds leaving the Northeast soaked

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Student pays her way through college by baking cheesecakes

Now Playing: Gruesome video shows officer pushing inmate head-first into concrete wall

Now Playing: Protests in El Paso and Dayton in response to President Trump's arrival

Now Playing: One dead after contracting Legionnaires' disease from Atlanta hotel