Transcript for El Paso struggling with COVID-19 surge as cases rise across the country

What are the most affected counties El Paso, Texas. Is now under a two week shut down because of the virus the county judge ordered all services deemed nonessential to close effective midnight yesterday. But the Texas attorney general is now pushing back on that. I'm joined now by El Paso mayor Dee Margo with more on this may or good morning thanks for being here. Her going to be here. You released a statement saying the judge did not consult you on the shut down and that he's refusing to return your calls. The attorney general also says a judge's action is in direct violation of the governor's executive order and that he's exploring all legal actions. Do you expect is ordered to stand. Now we do not manage to unfortunately there. The carriage didn't talk would marry or have his legal. Department talk with our cities we will apartment maintenance work we've done forever ordering you to implement it. Since March from both of us have been pretty much in lock step completely would go. Mercy directive so we also know what that is the state of Texas little. While. To us their own phone calls with the year governor. And I'm just which is supported is that. There was no conversation with me before it won't it won't we stanch it we will not stand and and I mean people are hurting on both sides to this I've said from day wanted to know anything balancing. Between heart felt. Our physical health or financial health and in our emotional health. Now thriller brought are we. We're still having problems with these leads the the spread. We think the spread is EU result of Stanley shopping for our demographics is key to go to the store is a family of man. I restaurants we shut down are shut down restaurants. At 9 o'clock two weeks ago him keep pets haven't yet seen what the impact will be. Would talk to the governor about enforcement. In the war horse is converted to restaurants. And we addressed the troops are cold beverage control or become men and basis ago percent to twenty inspectors and wrong. Monday of this week to two to enforce. But on the other hand in addition to our honor our health care workers and although the going through toured our ultimate cheer facility yesterday. Seeing attempts per charge chancellor outside hospitals. Know what's going on I don't know where we are in order numbers are but it is the same time we also have 32000 past loans are out of work. And people are trying to put food on the table and pay for their own health care needs in this is its only school. Balancing act Cairo are whatever it's now G1 uses and that's the dilemma and state will not allow it to shut them. The other cities that have tried that. Were robust control who was board. And that's why didn't understand why the opportunity village unilaterally do this without conversation with. And we're looking at some video of some of the tents set up outside some bigger hospitals you in and you and I spoke just the other day and you were describing for us how they are setting up these outdoor tents or try to accommodate. The influx of patients give us a sense of what's happening inside those hospitals. Well there there are overwhelmed right now how did notice this morning's numbers that we had a reduction RC use. But we're we're we're wrestler capacity and slightly Texas department of emergency management and the governor of rumors. Sent out to you see it Gypsies and trucks mobile truck students not to your side. Swore. Overflowed code patience. This is the same organization that was in New York for three months no room career and bra. Customers I talk to them yesterday one of the things and his RO. Carter it's my staff talk to the Rio Grande Valley. Mayors and what they went through. They determine when they were doing their real program that the majority there spread of cougar. Was from family together its interest in home. So really wasn't how clear and in the the public economy so the state. And that's what we've got to we've got to control group were a multi generational. Households here who are our culture is do things. As groups and families to have big families. You know 678 children. And it's just it's yours who we are the nature and we've got to control. And norm control of this just continue to do what. The pre epidemiologist says throughout the world over workplace coverage and into distancing in the heart she. And so. The mayor how do you control for and that you know if you if you don't think they shut down we'll stand and you don't think. A majority of the spread is happening in the public's fear how do you get people to abide by more safety precautions. Within their own circles and within their own homes. We've been preaching that from day warm will continue to do that we're trying to do the education as well. And we're trying to stop large gatherings of any size at family homes. And so if you don't need to be out. They're home don't have large gatherings it's it's a matter personal behavior and and she sued breaks that you can't legislate that it still requires people to do what's rocks and understand the implications of not doing. And that's what we're trying to get across. It's no wishing you and the people there in El Paso the best right now mayor Dee Margo we appreciate your time thank you.

