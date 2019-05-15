Transcript for Elderly man dies after being pushed off Vegas bus

Police say the suspect a decent bishop was acting erratically on the box the victim. Telling her to be nicer to the other passengers before the attack and in the video you can clearly see bishop shoved the man. As passengers look on in absolute horror. Police say this every four year old victim initially refused medical treatment but later went to the hospital. And died from his injuries a month later currently RTC invests more than eight million dollars every year in contacted security services. That money accounts for 177. Security officers he RTC adding. The allocate resources to areas of concern as situations arise.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.