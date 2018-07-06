Elite NYC private school faces sexual abuse allegation by former student

A former student says she was repeatedly subjected to groping.
0:28 | 06/07/18

Former female student at the Dalton School in the lead prep school in Manhattan suing. Over alleged sexual abuse by a former head master the woman identified only as Jay asked. Claims garter Donnan repeatedly touched fondled and groped her when she was fourteen years old. Gest claims the Dalton School turned a blind I did the abuse and failed to supervise Don and the Dalton School says it just learned of the allegations but it takes them seriously and supports any victim of sexual abuse.

