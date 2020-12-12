Elk walk past Colorado resident's home

More
A resident of Loveland spotted a group of elk walking through the snow outside their home.
0:41 | 12/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elk walk past Colorado resident's home
Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"A resident of Loveland spotted a group of elk walking through the snow outside their home.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74694536","title":"Elk walk past Colorado resident's home","url":"/US/video/elk-walk-past-colorado-residents-home-74694536"}