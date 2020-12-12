Now Playing: Long lines of cars seen at Colorado’s 1st In-N-Out

Now Playing: Herd of elk crosses snowy railway track in Colorado

Now Playing: FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine as number of cases hit another record high

Now Playing: Toy safety: what parents need to know about gifts for kids in this holiday season

Now Playing: Why Black and Latino communities are hesitant to take COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: NBA pre-season underway with COVID-19 restrictions

Now Playing: Trump blasted FDA for not moving faster, hours before COVID-19 vaccine authorization

Now Playing: US reaches record highs for COVID-19 cases and hospitalization

Now Playing: Member of FDA advisory committee discusses COVID-19 vaccine authorization

Now Playing: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine facing shipping challenge

Now Playing: Pfizer’s historic COVID-19 vaccine shipping out

Now Playing: Rodney Reed’s execution is stayed but he faces an uncertain future: Part 11

Now Playing: Rodney Reed case receives celebrity attention, public support: Part 10

Now Playing: Innocence Project takes up Rodney Reed's casen: Part 9

Now Playing: Jimmy Fennell admits to improper sexual activity with person in custody: Part 8

Now Playing: Rodney Reed is sentenced to death in Stacey Stites case: Part 7

Now Playing: Rodney Reed’s defense falls apart in Stacey Stites murder trial: Part 6

Now Playing: Rodney Reed charged with Stacey Stites' murder: Part 5