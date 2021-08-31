Transcript for Embattled Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives in court as jury selection begins

Jury selection begins today for the try Daryn as founder Elizabeth Holmes accused of a multi million dollar scheme to defraud investors. Homes as originally charged in June of 2018. But now we're learning a new accusations she's launching against her former boyfriend. And CEO Rebecca Jarvis has more. We're looking at a mercantile. This morning as jury selection in her criminal fraud trial begins. Bombshell allegations by Erin knows founder Elizabeth Holmes made public alleging emotional physical and sexual abuse at the hands of former boyfriend and clo Sonny well Lonnie Tsquared until the chase before she's nothing but the truth. Recently unsealed court documents revealing Holmes is attorneys plan to alleged trial she was the victim Bobby decade in the B. Elizabeth Holmes is essentially alleging a decade long history. Systematic and news item Armani on in the form. Controlled every aspect of their relationship. We will change our lives and our world. Holmes once the youngest female self made billionaire known for her distinctive voice comprehensive laboratory tests. From a tiny sample. And black turtle next set out to change health care with her blood testing technology. But now she stands accused of a multi million dollar fraud. The Department of Justice alleging homes misled patients doctors and investors I know that we need so many mistakes. No one from fair analysts ever called me to apologize. That's the least you can do. When you mess up so badly I'm not OK Holmes who recently gave birth to her first child just one month ago continues to maintain her innocence. Prosecution is going to try to due to poke holes in this defense they're allowed to how they're expert interview Elizabeth Holmes unlikely that expert is going to say that. She did not suffer from now I'd never use this syndrome some of these allegations are true what happened to her but it actually didn't. Pencils state. The trial is set to run for the next fourteen weeks the judge has build time into the schedules so that Elizabeth can care for her newborn baby. We'll be following all the courtroom action talking to witnesses and experts every step of the way. On the new season of the drop out podcast Diane looking forward to listening Rebecca Jarvis thank you. And let's bring in ABC news contributor shuttle lawyers for more on this shot up thanks your being here what do you think of this defense strategy. That's definitely an interesting one in this particular case because what they're trying to attack is. Our ability to have swarmed direct intent to defraud. Ducks really what isn't and has an hour and it's very interesting I didn't see this move would this particular case. Now are more what do you think the prosecution's response all of this going to be. The prosecution is unemployment very happily issued a statement she main armed that this is not just three days was someone you even if she was in some form of decent relationship. That it didn't actually it's hard as she was aware and she was knowledgeable and intended to make statements that were misleading and fraudulent nature. There's a pretty long track record here for Elizabeth Holmes it whether you listened to the drop batter you read about the story and other places I mean people are digging back into her past to college in some cases even high school. So given how much of a track record there is here. How substantial do think this argument is by the defense and how strong can the prosecution's response be. When they try to look at her past before she started dating senate Bologna. It's interesting that she is such a public figure and she's made so many statements appearances. And she's someone that was very much in the public eye. All more personal information out you know I don't know what the answer to be used cooperate. This allegation in his defense that she was under this mental and influence and that she did not miss and miss you she wasn't aware it was all partners you. And so it'll be interesting is he what they bring in this state has a lot of information on miss. His home she just was such a public figure she made so many statements are independent. Independently that'll be interesting to see how the defense tried she's she. We're looking at some footage of her arriving to the courtroom this morning. Do you think as we watch this child's play out will she take the stand. That's always a conundrum entree defense attorneys because technically as a defense attorney near your tendency is not want to open up your client should outline of qwest once she opens a door the prosecution will be able to bring in her previous statements and other things can be extremely damaging. Also your client may or may not be persuasive she jury don't know what their she'll lives and how juries and British subsidiary. Dangerous move but in this particular type but it sure and when you're stating that you were under into undue influence is I your partner or injuries gonna wanna hear they wanted to hear the experiences you've had in their ones who each year only is he was a exert its influence over lunch. And so I think it'll be very hard she put this to transform it with out having her. So how important do you think today's jury selection is what does each side hoping for. Jury selection is going to be probably a little extended in this particular case because there is so much media surrounding each company's surrounding ourselves and Carter and the claims she city you're gonna see this state in people that are. Already on you know are open minded as. Every juror should be open minded he should not have any preconceived notions but in this particular case you have exec trees are strong feelings in individual. Health care you know whether or are they rituals and fraudulently. Investors were out of any patients huge the effects of these tests are not accurate. Thanks to them so you're gonna have a lot of questions about how people feel about those top because they're very each topic pretty strong feelings insurers and you're gonna wanna know that your jury is neutral and is able should not be on one side or the other. Shot re again just as you're talking we have video of Elizabeth Holmes arriving to the courthouse she stood in front of the press. Was asked a whole series of questions but didn't answer. But again still stood there in front of the cameras and there's an interesting dynamic with this case with a lot of questions about her voice. If you're remember she was always talked about his having this very deep voice questions have been raised as to whether that was genuine or not. Do you think there's going to be an effort by her attorneys. To not have her speak in court. That's going to be very interesting it was a lot of talk about the tenor of her waist and whether or not it was an actual Holland or whether it was something that was projected. All of those things are gonna suddenly have a different meaning to for the jury because if you're someone that went up shacks tone just be memorable that wasn't in Shaq and there's always that speaks your credibility. So all of these are things that people are going to be comparing in their minds and image that they have a car and insurers are going to be too and they're looking bridge to determine if she's credible or not in her voice is going to be one of those factors. Defense attorneys are when she tried to make sure that they mean change the image that this is someone that was in this relationship that these things weren't true she believed what she said she did not Ambien and huge he tried any action series he'd be very careful about the image she's training including how she's seeking and whether she speaks at all. But she still client and we have to remember that a client terms that they want to testify have the right to ask your attorney is there to IG but it doesn't mean that he had the is that our channel at ABC's contributor an attorney we appreciate it shouted thank you. Thanks and.

