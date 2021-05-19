Transcript for Emergent BioSolutions executives testify on Capitol Hill

We worked around the clock at every level in our company since we were called on to be a critical manufacturer. Of covad nineteen vaccine. I can assure you that no one is more disappointed than we are. That we had to suspend or 24/7. Manufacturing. Of new vaccine. As CEO I take full responsibility for that. An emergent we focus on public health threats that pose an extraordinary danger to the nation such as bio terror weapons. Currently our portfolios comprised of vaccines and therapies. For anthrax. Smallpox. Typhoid fever. Cholera. And botulism. We're also part of the fight against the hope healing crisis with our America and nasal spray product. When the co in nineteen pandemic began. Emergent the US government and our other partners recognize. That while baby was not yet fully staffed or operating at scale. The facilities unique attributes can be used to support the challenge of producing. Mass amounts of vaccine. In April when he twenty emerges agreed to manufacture drug substance. For the James Jacob and nineteen vaccine candidate at bay view. In late may the government issued task order under the CI ABM contract. Requiring us to reserve additional bait you capacity. Which we were later directed to release AstraZeneca. Ramping up production attitude now of vaccines. On a very large scale in the same facility. Is unprecedented. But the government decided that given the critical need emergence should manufacture both drug substances. Simultaneously. We move with a extraordinary speed to scale up the new technology. We began manufacturing of the eighties the bulk drug substance in August 20/20. And did the same for JM today in November. However in march of 20/20 one. A single batch of JJ's cove in nineteen vaccine candidate. Failed routine quality control testing. We immediately initiated an investigation. Which determined that the buyer reactor material. Used for the AJ and detailed testing was also conducted on other batches in process. In the presence of the AstraZeneca virus was not detected. We have implemented an array of corrective steps. Critically we've removed the AstraZeneca vaccine candidate from debut. Which is now dedicated only to the JNJ vaccine. JJ has been onsite with us throughout the pandemic. And are now providing 24/7. Oversight. Of all production areas. Change controls. Qualifications. And process items. I understand that we're here today to answer for the contamination and sedan. I apologize for the failure of our controls. Now give you my personal assurance. They'll take every step is needed to resume production safely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.