Emotional testimony kicks off Texas kidnapping trial

A Houston man whose ex-wife allegedly absconded to Brazil with the couple's child broke down in tears on Tuesday in the federal kidnapping trial of her parents.
1:16 | 05/09/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Emotional testimony kicks off Texas kidnapping trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

