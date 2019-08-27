Transcript for Epstein accusers arrive to testify at court

Also Colin breaking news in the Jeffrey Epstein case emotional testimony is expected today from the women who claim they were sexually molested by the wealthy finance here. At staying with 66 years old he died by suicide in jail earlier this month. A judge's giving his accusers an opportunity to speak with what prosecutors dis missed. The sex trafficking indictment against him Eyewitness News reported their Waller is live in lower Manhattan with more good afternoon Derek. Tony good afternoon this is an extraordinary set of circumstances because we have a public hearing. In a criminal case where it be defended is dead. And the prosecution has moved to fort dismissal still. I accusers of Jeffrey FC are speaking out in court right now cameras are not allowed inside the courtroom. But we can show you some video of some of his accusers as he arrived here in lower Manhattan a short time ago. More than a dozen Ed as many as thirty women set to speak today. So far at least five women has spoken out publicly they say the wealthy politically connected finance here. Sexually abuse them over many years both that is homes in Manhattan and in Florida. Those proceedings have already begun I can tell you one of the woman who. Fought back tears calling Epstein nick Howard say justice has never been served in this case. Prosecutors are now moving to dismiss the charges because of Epstein to suicide in jail. Still the judge felt it was necessary to hear from the victims anyway in court he said quote public hearings promote transparency. And provides a chord with insights in information. That the court might otherwise not be aware of in prosecutors also say despite the fact that they are moving to dismiss his case. Their investigation into possible co conspirators continues and they also say they may after go after they may go after Epps uses state which is worth. Hundreds of millions of dollars and then there's also the investigation into how he died in jail a darts were supposed to be watching him. There's a criminal investigation bear at least fifteen subpoenas have been issued so far. To jail employees when life here in lower Manhattan and Dirk Waller channel seven Eyewitness News.

