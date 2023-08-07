'It didn't have to escalate to that,' witness recounts Alabama riverfront brawl

Christa Owen and her husband had taken their daughter Mary on the dinner cruise to celebrate Mary's 12th birthday.

August 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live