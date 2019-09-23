Transcript for Estranged husband of missing Connecticut woman due back in court

The estranged husband charged in the disappearance of a missing mother in Connecticut has had a back to court today float just pillows. We'll face questions about whether he's been complying with the terms of his bond. He's charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. In the may disappearance of Jennifer do lows he's currently free on one million dollars bond. And is being monitored by a GPS system.

