Transcript for Estranged husband of missing mom released from police custody after posting bond

Major developments today in the case of a missing Connecticut mother Jennifer dual losses been missing for more than three weeks after her estranged husband food she's duels was just released from police custody. After paying a 500000. Dollar bond handing over his track passport and being fitted with a GPS tracking device. Earlier today at a hearing in Stamford he pleaded not guilty to a series of charges related to her disappearance. Prosecutors said Jennifer do listens DNA was found in our home mixed with blood from her husband defense attorneys insist forties is innocent of any crime. We don't know what Jennifer. We don't take the stage knows we're trying to rid. We think that this is revenue was bombed in these arrests were an attempt to 52. Mr. opponents into the growth against one another. The petitions girlfriend Michelle proponents was also in court today and also pleaded not guilty. Police believe she helped him dispose of evidence.

