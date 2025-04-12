Exemption to Trump tariffs 'great' for big tech: Former Treasury advisor

Matthew McGuire, former U.S. executive director of the World Bank Group, discusses the latest reversal on President Donald Trump's tariff strategy.

April 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live