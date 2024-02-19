Exonerated man awarded $10M for wrongful murder conviction

Alexandre Ansari served 6.5 years of a life without parole sentence for the 2013 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl.

February 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live