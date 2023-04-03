What to expect at former President Trump's arraignment

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with former federal prosecutor Kan Nawaday ahead of Trump's arraignment about his new defense attorney and whether the judge may issue a gag order in the case.

April 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live