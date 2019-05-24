Transcript for What to expect when hitting the road for Memorial Day

You know it's the holiday weekend that it couldn't come fast enough but unfortunately the pending one where you are you might be going nowhere fast. Triple A estimates say that 43 million people will go on trips for the weekend. And the majority of those people will be driving oh my goodness I wanna go to remain open who then locked in July and where the traffic is definitely a bit of an issue remain I have to ask you is LA holiday traffic any different than just a regular LA traffic. It lasted the LA is lagging its glorious spirit strapping so this weekend is going to be. Busy now according to trip invited annual Memorial Day there may. It's beginning to be secret pact BP here then last year and 60% of those those travelers are driving to their destinies. Some definitely had yesterday but today Friday rush hour he's going to be not so if you're driving to your destination. Be cautious don't text and drive plan ahead and 25% of those traveling are flying. You say that that that it be they T Memorial Day and Labor Day it's going to be the busiest. Everett expecting about ten million more passengers than last year and last year respect it. They are nine of the ten baby your summer travel we little history ignited the tank did last year that you're getting trip this summer needs repair plan ahead. And get their parents can't. Irate and remain since you're talking about plan ahead do you have any like any tips Poland how people can strategize and when they should actually be leaving. I mean if you wanted to leave today at rush hour I think stay just wait until tomorrow morning probably. And if it doesn't bunt back to get curious where all these people are going Orlando's seems to be the number one destination for this weekend people really loving they're making the. Look like they're not going to get there until Tuesday and care of mean and thank you so much we appreciate it think that the.

