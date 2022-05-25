What to expect from the Jan. 6 committee hearing

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will hold its first public hearing Thursday and will include dramatic new footage and testimony from a documentarian who was there that day.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live