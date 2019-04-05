Transcript for Experiment suggests having phone out during interview can hurt prospects: Part 10

We've come to the atrium employment agency in New York where a group of job recruiters agreed to let us film their work. They are professionals who hold the door to your future and can size you up in the first ten minutes including character issues like trust. The only thing these recruiters don't know is that two college graduates they're about to interview are actors working with us. So first up, we send David in for an interview. He's a graduate of UConn. He aces it. Cool. We ask that keyword. Is David trustworthy? Yes. I found him to be trustworthy. I felt like I had a strong connection with him. If the right opportunity came along I would definitely recommend someone like him. And here is shavonna. A graduate of Rutgers. Looking for event planning. Shavonna? Yeah. Hi, I'm Terrence. She too gets a big thumbs up. Words like personable and ready. You're able to prove yourself and your skill set. Very thorough in her answers and really seemed to know what she was looking for in her career. And did you happen to notice neither candidate had any phone visible anywhere. Recruiters complain so often that job candidates bring in their phones. Which raises the question. Are they more interested in what's on the phone than the room? Two studies show in human interaction a visible phone can diminish connection and even raise a question of trust. In our next interview, we ask shavonna to put her phone on the table. It's silent and in the entire 10 minutes, she only glances at it once or twice. At one point I did think maybe a little junior. A little less professional. David also comes into the recruiter with his phone visible. Hi, so nice to meet you. Nice to meet you. When it's over she says something different when we ask that word again. Is he trustworthy? Did you find him trustworthy? You know, well, yes? I believed what he was saying. Hey. How's it going. And with this recruiter, David does something we hear happens all the time in interviews. The phone is in his pocket but then suddenly -- Oh, it's my mom. Should I answer it? No, no, I wouldn't. I would shut it off. She's gonna like -- It's all good. She just hasn't been feeling well. Ten minutes. Are you sure? Yeah. Remember, this recruiter doesn't know he's in an experiment about phones and we're the ones ringing it, after he does the interview -- I didn't find David trustworthy because of his phone going off mid-interview. Even though it W his mom, no. It's just, do you want a job? This recruiter tells me out right the phone was distracting. I think that word's just polite. Can you say "I hate it. I hate the phone?" I do hate that phone. I knew you hated the phone. I could tell you were being nice. So we're ready to tell all our recruiters that these two candidates were in fact actors in our experiment. They were? Really? That's so funny. I was like, "They're awesome." Like wow. I was like, "I want to help them get a job." Oh, my god. It almost looked like she was purposefully looking down and looking away but that's what we get all the time. I can't tell you how many candidates do have their phone out during an interview. Here they are. I was like, should I answer the phone? And I saw in your eyes, you were like, "You pick up that phone, it's done. Get outta here." Like. And before we go, the recruiters say they'd like to offer job seekers some inside advice. Recruiters can see candidates waiting in the lobby, "Don't be playing a game on your phone." And in the actual interview, "Keep the phone out of sight or better still in another room, so you can give your strongest eye contact and connection. You even notice it honestly with apple watches. There's a reason good a job recruiter will never have the phone on the table talking to you. I think just out of respect to the candidate. You know this is your time. This is the 20 to 30 minutes that we are setting aside to sit with you and learn about you. And we would just hope that they would offer the same respect.

