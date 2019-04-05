Transcript for Experts say some companies use manipulation tactics to keep us online: Part 3

Oh. When this was high tech blue. For the most advanced features a foot in the palm of your head back when we can get on the Internet in thirty seconds. Sort of felt so you when we walked around with our flip phones and a device for music and this effort machine for games. And then. Apple is going to reinvent the phone. And here it is. 2007. The year that beautiful device appeared and suddenly we had maps music information all in one place. As power in our pocket as the computer that launched the rocket to the moon. It's everything you don't need to have anything else but your actual. Microwave dad to nicely vast new mastery over our home. Our day but there about 2012. Something different began to happen we downloaded those Turbo charged with mobile advertising. Apps could make more money if we cooking and scrolling. There are a thousand engineers sitting behind a screen at some of the large technology companies figured out the most effective way to. Get you there and keep you there for hours could that have any money. Jim Steiner professor at Stanford and a founder of common sense media which is designed to help families create a healthy balance with their screens he says no one debates that children need protection on line but I ask him and other adults didn't of the company's just create something we want isn't that. Oh responsible. It is definitely our individual responsibility but it's not just individual responsible it clearly dying and you're using your cellphone is your choice it's not that Bob. Yesterday's. Low yesterday as if there intentionally manipulating you Diane if there intentionally. Obama and they are there what I buying and. And that's not I don't people I don't buy back. Because you're human being but you're susceptible to lots of papers by the way. We hold alcohol companies and tobacco companies responsible. For the downside to their product and to just put it on the consumer and say it's all on us it's all in parents' ideas don't buy that. The so we start to learn more about what's to hire calls manipulation and let us to Los Angeles. Hi hey worry behind a gradual war. An artificial intelligence company called boundless mind that may Beriault behavioral designer top and coms in Europe biologist dot com says even though we toss around that word addiction. He thinks of it is mostly a series of compulsive habits. That's the number one he's of and I think if people is. Do you really awful about the habits you bring in your life because once there and there it biological level. It's a thousand times easier to make a habit to break a habit he thinks of it is a kind of arms race for our habits and our attention the way I think about this is their only a few things on earth that are finite attention is finite and it's basically that. Only fine I think last and so the war over human attention. He's going to continue to intensify. He knows this because his company creates this kind of technology to. But he says their mission is to use a to build habits that help people live healthier lives. Which is widely agreed to show us some of the techniques they say are designed to keep us watching more. Number one. We're besieged with causes notification and pain. And if we get on our apps is there a reason the pictures the videos the posts never seem to stop. We never get past stopping Q we never get the signal saying I've probably been on Twitter long enough not by design and by design idea designed something for that you never had interest but are never end Michael poppy. Like a Millie told us house of the ads have tricks to. Some we will design an ad that looks like there's a fly on your screen or a single piece of hair and you'll swipe awaited peace hair but we're actually doing is interacting with the add new now earned the advertiser money. Which brings us to technique number two every second we are on a social media site. We're offering up a kind of open stream of information about our personal behavior preferences are personality I think the other thing is people don't realize how much of themselves thing. Cable and take it away. Those algorithms can vacuum up virtually everything we do including how our finger moves to. Just in the way he swipe on the screen who you reveal a huge amount about your personality and your current psychological state. Let's say your finger pauses even a split second over a photo beat the company can send you more like that you posit a little too long you're telling your found something about what you want. No which acquisition summer's rains may impede recently is a bunch. Turkish. Shafts chefs in Turkey. He's at some point I watched videos of one Turkish happen now in my feet when I see them and might some runs on the screen and I pause I'm saying why there's so nature of chefs and my feet when they hear yes it will what they're hearing is shown portrait. And at all he wants a look at that's not what I wanna see anymore. Protecting number three ever notice if you decide to leave some shopping sites they seemed to know it. But I got to leave and they've realized my cursor is now on the acts I'm gonna ask the screen. And origin and that can I mean what underdogs I purchased have you tried to delete. Some of your accounts is an online SAS called nerd writer created this animation to show what happened to him. When he tried to delete his Amazon account on the Amazon web site you have to go all the way down to the bottom of the page and under let us help you click on health. Then click contact us this is where it starts to get ridiculous. Click or something else click login and security and then in the second drop down. There it is the magic button close my account except in order to actually do that you know have to have a chat conversation with an Amazon associate who's gonna tell you all the reasons account deletion of that idea. We ask Amazon for a comment they said they're customer service agents can easily help customers with this that they reach out and they will close accounts immediately upon request. But Jim Steiner says it's time to take a pause about all the ways we're interacting with our technology. Not just for the grownups but the next generation. I think the stories about how Silicon Valley executives. Do not let their kids use the device is how they have all these schools in places where there's you're technology should tell you a whole lot. Steve Jobs who invented the iPad famously said he wouldn't let his young kids use them and are for China head of Google said last fall. That his eleven year old son did not have a phone. And spirits and tech exact Mark Cuban says he bribes his son with money not to play video games. And has a special router that allows him to see what absence that there aren't. And even shut devices down tech titans and philanthropists bill and Melinda Gates. Say they didn't give their children Smartphones until they were fourteen years old and wish they'd done it later from Melinda Gates. There's been outspoken about wanting to be an ally for all moms and dads. We have to be on top of it is parents and they have real conversations with people and they can empathize with others and not just be online on their phones.

