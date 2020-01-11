-
Now Playing: Biden and Trump speak on climate change, fracking
-
Now Playing: 'It’s Not Too Late' with Ginger Zee: Climate change experts demand action
-
Now Playing: Wildfires burn out West as winds fuel the flames
-
Now Playing: Wildfire dangers out West as more than 30 burn
-
Now Playing: Survivors face ‘Golden State Killer’ Joseph DeAngelo in court: Part 11
-
Now Playing: ‘Golden State Killer’ Joseph DeAngelo pleads guilty to 13 murders: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Police close in on ‘Golden State Killer’ after decades-long investigation: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Genealogy reveals ‘Golden State Killer’ after 40 years of eluding police: Part 8
-
Now Playing: After 5 years with no attacks, ‘Golden State Killer’ kills again: Part 7
-
Now Playing: ‘Golden State Killer’ becomes more violent, begins murdering: Part 6
-
Now Playing: ‘Golden State Killer’ uses police background to evade authorities: Part 5
-
Now Playing: ‘Golden State Killer’ begins to target couples at their homes: Part 4
-
Now Playing: ‘Golden State Killer’ evades detection in California crime spree: Part 3
-
Now Playing: ‘Golden State Killer’ appears to take mementos from his rape victims’ homes: Part 2
-
Now Playing: ‘Golden State Killer’ begins decade of terror in California: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Breaking down voting rules in key states
-
Now Playing: A look inside Microsoft’s ‘War Room’ to fight misleading election information
-
Now Playing: Many voters take extraordinary measures to cast their ballots
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the US