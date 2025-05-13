Explaining the controversy surrounding white South African refugees

The Trump administration made a special exception for nearly 59 members of South Africa’s white minority, who have now been granted refugee status.

May 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live