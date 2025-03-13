Exploring a 130-year-old shipwreck in Lake Superior

Explorers have discovered the wreck of a cargo ship, the Western Reserve, that sank in a storm over 130 years ago in Lake Superior.

March 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live