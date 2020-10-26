Transcript for Extreme fire danger in CA, snow from TX to MT

Time now for a look at your Monday forecast. The strongest Santa Ana winds of the season are rising fire fears it raising fire fears in California. Concerns about extreme wildfire danger how force Pacific gas and electric. To cut power to about one million people as a precaution meanwhile wildfire conditions in Colorado have now. Given way to snow more than a foot fell in some locations north of Denver. Wind chills are below zero heading today's high temperatures only the mid teens in the Denver area mid seventies. The Southern California today an eighty's across Florida.

