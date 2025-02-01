Eyewitness describes seeing medical transport plane crash

Eyewitness Stanley James describes what he saw as a medical transport plane crashed near a Philadelphia mall in a fiery explosion Friday.

February 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live