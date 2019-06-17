Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Eyewitness video shows gunman outside Dallas courthouse
Yacht shooting down here and now. Shots fired shots fired. We got slog coming through. Home. Shots fired. Here it goes to the ambulance. They're just the ambulance. I don't know anybody.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:02","description":"The gunman appeared to be wearing tactical gear and wielding an assault rifle. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63768226","title":"Eyewitness video shows gunman outside Dallas courthouse","url":"/US/video/eyewitness-video-shows-gunman-dallas-courthouse-63768226"}