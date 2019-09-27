Facebook tests to see if hiding likes changes users engagement

Some experts believe hiding likes will alleviate social media-related anxiety, while others argue it will ruin the influencer industry.
0:22 | 09/27/19

FaceBook is testing a plan to hide lights on its social pages the aim is to make people feel better about themselves. The companies doing away with the number of likes on users post right now this is a trial. And it's only happening in Australia only be account holder will be able to see their likes reactions and video view counts. Some research finds a desire to earn more lice can lead to unhealthy mental issues.

