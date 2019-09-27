Transcript for Facebook tests to see if hiding likes changes users engagement

FaceBook is testing a plan to hide lights on its social pages the aim is to make people feel better about themselves. The companies doing away with the number of likes on users post right now this is a trial. And it's only happening in Australia only be account holder will be able to see their likes reactions and video view counts. Some research finds a desire to earn more lice can lead to unhealthy mental issues.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.