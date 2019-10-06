Transcript for Fake social worker tried to kidnap newborn

This is the woman now in police custody at the Santa Ana police department accused of posing as social services to steal a newborn child. She knocked on this woman's door around 11:30 this morning and said. I had to take your regular your point and I say you don't want to take my. My ain't my baby mom who did not want to give her name as that woman for any papers or an ID the woman refused and said she didn't hit over the baby. She was calling the sheriff's department. And they say okay if that should it have to can mean it's frank I'm in. And when academic. He that's when the woman took off luckily mom and her sisters were able to grab this cell phone video of the woman as she walked away after it was shown on TV this evening. That woman turned herself and our cameras were there as mom and her sisters were driven by police to identify the woman he actually thinks. It's Hank mom says according to police the woman says that is her in the video but she wasn't there to take the baby she's now set to be interviewed by homicide detectives. To figure out what exactly she was doing. But that's not the only concern tonight. How did this woman know. This victim had a child less than two weeks ago where she lives she get her personal information and that's. That's all scary to us and scant. Jack.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.