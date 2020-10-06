Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for ‘Let it Fall’ | The Encore Presentation airs Tuesday at 8|7c on ABC
Tuesday night reflect poured gasoline tracking them at home. My ceiling in America today. The game. Now lady can be happening tonight. But that's what I don't act went to the events of 1990. Here today I just had enough for Oscar winner. Say that real life. Its second century they're seeing.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:30","description":"Fear. Rage. Race. Los Angeles Riots. Now, 28 years later, what do the events of 1992 reveal about America today? ‘Let it Fall’ airs Tuesday at 8|7c on ABC. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71174466","title":"‘Let it Fall’ | The Encore Presentation airs Tuesday at 8|7c on ABC","url":"/US/video/fall-encore-presentation-airs-tuesday-87c-abc-71174466"}