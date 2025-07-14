Fall River fire chief talks deadly fire at assisted-living facility

Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon joined ABC News Live to discuss the fire at an assisted-living facility in Massachusetts that led to nine dead and dozens hurt.

July 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live