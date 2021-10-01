Fallen Capitol officer honored in Washington, DC

More
A procession honored Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after being injured during the violent pro-Trump riot.
1:27 | 01/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fallen Capitol officer honored in Washington, DC
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:27","description":"A procession honored Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after being injured during the violent pro-Trump riot. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75166318","title":"Fallen Capitol officer honored in Washington, DC","url":"/US/video/fallen-capitol-officer-honored-washington-dc-75166318"}