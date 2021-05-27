Fallen Capitol officer’s mother lobbies GOP senators on Jan. 6 commission

Late Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick’s mother and his longtime girlfriend visited Capitol Hill to meet with Senate Republicans to push for a Jan. 6 commission.
1:00 | 05/27/21

