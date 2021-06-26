Families in condo collapse keep hope: ‘Maybe God will give me a surprise’

More
Dozens of family members continue to wait on news regarding the status of their loved ones in the Surfside, Florida, Champlain Tower collapse.
5:10 | 06/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Families in condo collapse keep hope: ‘Maybe God will give me a surprise’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:10","description":"Dozens of family members continue to wait on news regarding the status of their loved ones in the Surfside, Florida, Champlain Tower collapse.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78501115","title":"Families in condo collapse keep hope: ‘Maybe God will give me a surprise’","url":"/US/video/families-condo-collapse-hope-god-give-surprise-78501115"}