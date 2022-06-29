Families healing 6 months after mass shooting at grocery store in Buffalo

Zeneta Everhart, the mother of a 20-year-old who was injured in the shooting at Tops Supermarket, joins ABC News Live to discuss how the community is working to heal together.

