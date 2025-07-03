Families hold out hope as 7 people remain missing in wake of fireworks explosion

The blast occurred at a pyrotechnics facility in Esparto, California, located in Yolo County, triggering a series of massive explosions that began around 6:02 p.m., according to fire authorities.

July 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live